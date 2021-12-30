Tiffany Haddish Celebrates the New Year in Eritrea

by Jhanaya Belle

December 30, 2021

Photo by: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Staff

Tiffany Haddish is celebrating the New Year by returning to Eritrea to see her grandfather’s village.

The comedian shares her journey with pictures and videos to her Instagram shares her journey with images and videos. Her posts consist of her dancing, receiving land, receiving a plaque bearing her name, and stating her address in Geza Keren, Eritrea. She even shows herself receiving her ID as well.

“I am so happy to be welcome by my Grandfather’s village so warmly,” the 42-year-old writes. “I Love my People. #Eritrea.”

One post shows a smiling Haddish snuggled up in what appeared to be a pile of quilts as she details her experience at a spa named Tsh.

However, the next shot appeared to show her sitting in something with a woman named Hadnet Keleta. Keleta is the Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Washington, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box,” says Haddish.

She continues.

“Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat. Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN. You must try if you come to Asmara. Thank you @hadnetkeleta for taking me I feel Great. #vaginalsmoking.”

The actress’ latest post shows herself and Keleta appearing beside Eritrea’s president Isaias Afwerki to discuss the youth’s future. She doesn’t elaborate on the conversation but shares numerous images of them, including one in which she is holding a baby.

“I talked with the President today about the Future of the people,” Haddish shares. “The youth have a lot to look forward to. They will know what true wealth is. #Eritrea #ministerofinspiration.”

In 2018, Haddish traveled to Eritrea for the first time, when she also buried her father. She returned the following year to get her citizenship.

It looks like Tiffany is living it up! Let us know how you’ll celebrate your New Year down below!

