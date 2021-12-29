Ice Cube Slams Rumors of Robbing ‘Friday’ Cast

by Jhanaya Belle

December 29, 2021

Photo by: Scott Dudelson/Contributor

Rapper/actor Ice Cube isn’t one for nonsense.

Faizon Love, who portrayed Big Worm Friday, recently revealed in an interview with Comedy Hype that he was only paid $2,500 for his role. A Twitter user accused Ice Cube of “robbing his own people” for Love’s amount when the interview emerged online. Ice Cube swiftly rejected the claims.

“I didn’t rob no f****n body,” the Compton native tweeted.

He continued.

“The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve simple said “No” but they didn’t. So miss me with that sh*t.”

The comedian didn’t accuse Jackson of “robbing him,” however, he stated that he wouldn’t return to the film’s series due to the little pay he received.

“If Cube said, ‘Faizon, there’s no money. This is something I need you to do.’ I’d have to do it on GP because he’s the one who got me into the game in the first place,” the 53-year-old shared.

Love was offered the same role in the film’s sequel Next Friday for $5,000. However, the comedian declined.

Another Twitter user mentioned the rumor that actor Chris Tucker quit money. Ice Cube shot the rumor down as well.

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons,” the rapper tweeted. “He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”

In an interview in November, Tucker told All Urban Central that he walked away from the franchise because of those reasons.

“Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn’t do the second one was because of the weed,” Tucker stated.

He continued.

“That movie became a phenomenon. I don’t want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn’t do it. Because I said, ‘I don’t wanna represent everybody smoking weed.’”

Tucker has yet to respond to Ice Cube’s tweets.

Do you think that Ice Cube lowballed the cast of Friday? Let us know your thoughts down below!

