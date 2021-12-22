by Monae Findley

Actor Meagan Good and her husband, producer DeVon Franklin, have filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they told TODAY in a joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

The duo added, “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

WESTWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Producer DeVon Franklin and actress Meagan Good attend the premiere of “The Star” at Regency Village Theatre on November 12, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)In June, Good and Franklin celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary by writing each other sweet shout-outs on Instagram.

“To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, Happy Anniversary!! This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next,” Good shared alongside a slideshow of pics of them together.

Franklin posted a photo of him and Good on the beach and wrote, “Do you know what today is Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary. It’s our, it’s our special day. Anniversary. Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary. Made for you and me” — Tony! Toni! Tone! I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9.”