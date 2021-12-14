Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Calls For A Recast of T’Challa

by Monae Findley

December 14, 2021

Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

A new T’Challa? Fans are requesting a recast of Black Panther’s T’Challa, after the passing of the late Chadwick Boseman. His brother, Derrick Boseman, seconds the idea and supports replacing his younger brother.

In an interview with TMZ, Derrick explained that he agrees that the character needs to live on. Even if that means replacing his brother’s legendary role and how he was able to breathe life into T’Challa.

Derrick also told TMZ, that he thinks this is what his late brother would have wanted to happen. He alleges that his brother agreed that the role was bigger than him, and the positive influence is what mattered.

Black representation in media, especially for the younger generation to see Black superheroes, is what Derrick says matters most. He explained that if Marvel kills off TC’halla completely, they will negatively affect Black kids by removing a role model they looked up to.

He later highlighted that Chadwick never suggested what he would like to see happen with his character. However, Derrick believes that his brother would have preferred to see someone else take on the role.

Tell Us: Do you want to see a T’Challa replacement?

