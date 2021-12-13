Boyz II Men and Malcolm D. Lee Team Up for Upcoming Biopic

by Jhanaya Belle

December 13, 2021

Photo by: NBC/Contributor

Looks like legendary R&B group Boyz II Men and filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee will join to produce a film based on the discography of the Philadelphia-bred and Grammy Award-winning R&B group.

Brotherly, a “coming-of-age cinematic musical,” will follow a group of men who return to West Philadelphia for their 20-year high school reunion to find hope, redemption, and a renewed understanding of brotherhood, according to VIBE.

Marcus Gardley, who is responsible for the Color Purple movie-turned musical adaptation has written the upcoming film. Blitz Bazawule is the director of the film. Bazawule also directed the upcoming Marvin Gaye’s biopic entitled What’s Going On.

The current group members Nathan Morris, Wayna Morris, and Shawn Stockman are the executive producers of Brotherly.

This year also celebrates the 30th anniversary of Boyz II Men’s chart-topping smash “Motownphilly.” Wanyá and Shawn just performed on an episode of Diff’rent Strokes on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Diff’rent Strokes.

The Best Man franchise, Roll Bounce, and Space Jam: A New Legacy were all created by Lee. Along with Amazon Studios, he will lend his producing skills to Brotherly.

No release date has been set.

Tell us down below are you here for the film? Will you be supporting Brotherly?

