Ne-Yo Set To Host 2022 Urban One Honors on MLK Day – January 17th, 2022

by PR Staff

December 9, 2021

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – December 9, 2021 – Today, Urban One announced the superstar group of honorees for the upcoming URBAN ONE HONORS including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact; and Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.

You can read the entire release here.