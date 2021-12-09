Alicia Keys Recounts Jay-Z’s Reaction to Lil Mama’s Stage Crashing Incident

by Jhanaya Belle

December 9, 2021

Photo by: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Contributor

It’s been over ten years since Lil Mama invaded Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2009. While Lil Mama has previously stated that the incident has caused her to consider suicide, it appears that social media will not let her, or her fans forget about it.

In a recent appearance on rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ 40EFN’s podcast Drink Champs, Keys spoke about her new double album, “Keys,” which is set to be released later this year. N.O.R.E. asked how unhappy she was when Lil Mama hopped on stage in the middle of her and Jay-Z’s performance in a now-viral videotape of their conversation.

The 40-year-old laughed and declared that she would speak “the truth of all truths.”

“All I know is we were on stage,” she said, retelling her side of the event. “Jay was here, I was here,” the singer explained, holding out her hands to show where she and Jay-Z stood.

She continued.

“Somehow, however she got over here, I didn’t even bear witness to. The whole show, I was so focused on making it amazing. I went backstage and Jay was like, ‘So, you ain’t see that?’” she recalled.

Recounting Jay-Z’s reaction, Keys said, “He was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t just see what just happened?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we killed it. That’s what just happened.’”

Keys has mentioned it a few times recently, and while Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, has rarely spoken about it., Carter did address the incident just a few days after it occurred, as he went into “The Angie Martinez Show” to explain why he was upset with Lil Mama’s decision to ambush the stage.

“To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do,” Carter expressed. “It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was out of line.”

He continued.

“Me personally, I would never do that. I would never have the nerve to do that.”

Let us know what your thoughts are about this situation!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.