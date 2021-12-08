Mo’Nique Sparks Conversation After Asking If Women Are Qualified to be Called ‘Queens’

by Jhanaya Belle

December 8, 2021

Photo by: Robin Marchant/Contributor

Actress/comedian Mo’Nique’s beach day in Miami turned into a teaching occasion when she questioned her fans if they “qualified” to be deemed a queen.

On Dec. 5, the 53-year-old took to Instagram and expressed that she was thinking about this topic because of the common use of the word “Queen’ when people address one another.

“While I was walking [on] the beach, I was having a conversation with myself and the universe, and I was going over this word queen because we often refer to each as ‘hey queen, hey queen, hey queen.’ But here’s my question: Do we qualify to be referring to one another as queen,” Mo’Nique asked.

Hicks also revealed that she had to search up civil rights activist, singer, and musician Queen Makeba, Queen Nefertiti –who was the queen of Egypt and wife to King Akhenaton– and Queen Candace to figure out what the title queen meant. Queen Candace was an Ethiopian queen who fought Roman Empire forces to save her country.

“So I had to look up some of our queens, our sisters; I had to look them up,” Hicks explained.

She continued.

“Queen Makeba, Queen Nefertiti. I had to look up Queen Candace. I had to look up these sisters to understand how they got the title of queen. When I read up on these sisters, all of them pretty much had the same thread.”

Mo’Nique went on to say that the three women have a lot in common, including unconditional love for their people, fearlessness, and the ability to fight no matter what.

“They were unwavering,” Mo’Nique exclaimed.

She continued.

“They did not flinch. They had a love for their people, baby, that was just so unconditional. Their compassion, their fearlessness, their ability to not be afraid of a fight when one had to come to them.”

The Queens of Comedy star went on to invite her fans to think about it.

“So when I looked up those queens, and there’s quite a few of them but research them for yourself and ask yourself ‘Do I qualify to consider myself a queen?’ So before we start referring to each other as queens just because, we got to make sure we qualify for the title.”

The mother of four began to end her speech by admitting that she, too, is a work in progress because she believes she lacks some of the queens’ attributes. She shared that she lacks qualities such as unconditional love, strong beliefs, and adequate queen representation.

“I’m still working on Mo’Nique. When I read up on them queens, I’m like, okay, ‘Do you have an undying love for your people? Are you unwavering in your beliefs? Will you stand where most people will fold and fall? Will you love up on your family? How will you represent queendom when someone is saying, queen?’”

She posed a thought-provoking question to her fans.

“So I ask you, my beautiful sisters, do you qualify when someone says ‘Hey, queen’ or are you a queen in training,” she asked.

Fans began to respond to the actress’ question and video.

“Monique, I swear I want to hug you through the screen sometimes,” one fan commented. “Keep bringing us this beautiful knowledge and encouragement. We love YOU for real!”

Another fan said “Good gracious of life! This is one of the heaviest posts I have ever read/heard. I am in complete agreement with you.”

Tell us down below what are your thoughts on Mo’Nique’s question! Do you agree with points made in her Instagram video?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.