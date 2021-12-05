Urban One & TV One’s CEO Alfred Liggins Shares How The Brand Changed The Face of Black Entertainment as They Are Inducted Into The Prestigious Cable Center Hall of Fame

by PR Staff

December 5, 2021

On Monday, November 15th, Chairwoman/Founder Cathy Hughes and CEO of Urban One/Tv One Alfred Liggins were inducted to the Cable Center Hall of Fame. The journey of the historic mother-son business partnership began in 1985 and has proven to be one of the most visionary decisions Hughes has made.

Liggins took on more responsibility as Radio One grew, and in 1994 he took over day-to-day operations, with Hughes as CEO. She says it was a smart move to make the transition when she did instead of waiting until she was ready to retire as many heads of family-owned businesses tend to do. “Parents wait too long to let go,” she says.

