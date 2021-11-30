Chadwick Boseman’s Loved Ones Celebrate His Legacy on His 45th Birthday

Monday, Nov. 29th, loved ones, fans, and fellow actors/friends celebrated the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, and what would have been his 45th birthday.
After a four-year secret struggle with colon cancer, the Black Panther hero died last August. An Instagram post on his official Instagram account showed Boseman in a photo looking out over vegetation, water, and mountains.
“While we’re all missing his incredible spirit today, we are grateful for the lessons and legacy he left behind,” the caption read. “This day gave him to us- we will continue to celebrate him and take joy in all of the love you are sending his way. Happy heavenly birthday, Chad.”
Both Davis and Boseman co-starred in the critically praised Netflix film, which was released in 2020. The highly praised film was Boseman’s final film before his death. After learning of Boseman’s death late last summer, Davis claimed she “broke down.”
“Lord knows we all would’ve wanted him to live another 50 years,” Davis said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. We all want longevity. But I can’t see his life tragically at all … Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it’s not the quantity, it’s the quality.”
The triple crown winner continued.
“What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way,” Davis. “I would say his professional life has absolutely paralleled his personal life, that’s my guess, in terms of how he lived with the utmost integrity.”
Washington tweeted “Happy Birthday in heaven, King #ChadwickBoseman.”
Earlier this year, president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige confirmed that the second installment to the Black Panther series will be set to hit theaters next year in an interview with Deadline.,
Feige also took his time out to shoot down gossip that Black Panther 2 might feature a computer-generated version of Boseman.
“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” he said. “Ryan Coogleris working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.”
Lastly, Feige cleared the air that the film’s creators will be focused on paying homage to the late actor.
“There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well,” he said.
According to Disney, Black Panther 2 is set to open in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.
An official tweet posted during Disney Investor Day reads, “Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film.”
Happy Heavenly Birthday to the late Chadwick Boseman! Tell us down below what is your favorite Chadwick Boseman role down below!