“Family Matters” Star, Jaleel White Talks About His Rocky Arrival to the Show

by Jhanaya Belle

November 24, 2021

Photo by: ABC Photo Archives/Contributor

Former Family Matters star, Jaleel White might have annoyed his former castmates after he unintentionally became one of the main characters of the show.

White and Jo Marie Payton, who represented the sitcom on E! True Hollywood Story recently became candid about the turbulence between the sitcom’s cast.

“My arrival to ‘Family Matters’ was a rocky start at the beginning,” White stated. “[The cast] kind of had to accept that I was there. That was a process.”

The cast faced conflict after White’s character, Steve Urkel had immediate success with fans. Because of the immediate success of Urkel, the entire concept of the show was revamped to make him the break-out character.

Formally portraying his next-door neighbor, Payton admitted that there was animosity after the show’s revamp midway in the sitcom’s first season.

“When he came on, [producers] told us the dynamic was going to change, the shows were going to be about him, and we said, ‘OK.’ We weren’t happy about it,” the 71-year-old admitted. “I think along the way it got to be a little resentful, but it was just an adjustment that we had to make.”

While reminiscing about the cast’s tough time accepting the sudden change, the former child actor recalled a moment when Jamiee Foxworth expressed her irritation with him.

“I remember Jamie saying something to me on set like, ‘Well, my mom said I was supposed to get my storyline before you,’” the 44-year-old reminisced.

Although the cast wasn’t too fond of the change, the overall success of Family Matters continued. The cast eventually dropped the animosity and improved their relationship.

“Over time, figuring out that ‘if you do this and I do that, we win,’ that’s ultimately what evolved,” White said.

Tell us down below what are your thoughts about the situation! What is your favorite episode of Family Matters?

TV One Look at Them Now! The Cast of 'Family Matters' 16 photos Launch gallery Look at Them Now! The Cast of 'Family Matters' 1. Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow) Source:Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 1 of 16 2. Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow) Source:TV One 2 of 16 3. Jo Marie Payton (Harriette Winslow) Source:Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 3 of 16 4. Jo Marie Payton (Harriette Winslow) Source:TV One 4 of 16 5. Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow) Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 5 of 16 6. Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow) Source:TV One 6 of 16 7. Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura Winslow) Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 7 of 16 8. Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura Winslow) Source:TV One 8 of 16 9. Telma Hopkins (Aunt Rachel) Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 9 of 16 10. Telma Hopkins (Aunt Rachel) Source:TV One 10 of 16 11. Bryton James (Cousin Richie) Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 11 of 16 12. Bryton James (Cousin Richie) Source:Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images 12 of 16 13. Jaleel White (Steve Urkel) Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 13 of 16 14. Jaleel White (Steve Urkel) Source:David Livingston/Getty Images 14 of 16 15. Jaimee Foxworth (Judy Winslow) Source:Walt Disney Television via Getty Images 15 of 16 16. Jaimee Foxworth (Judy Winslow) Source:Jesse Grant/WireImage 16 of 16 Skip ad TV One Continue reading “Family Matters” Star, Jaleel White Talks About His Rocky Arrival to the Show Look at Them Now! The Cast of 'Family Matters'

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.