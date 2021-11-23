Jennifer Hudson Scores Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

by Jhanaya Belle

November 23, 2021

Photo by: Amy Sussman/Staff

Congratulations are in order for R&B singer/actress, Jennifer Hudson for her victory on winning the Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs Film Festival.

Hudson, who portrayed the late Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect will be honored with an in-person festivity Jan. 6th preceding of the film festival.

“In Respect, Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star,” says Harold Matzner, Chairman of the Palm Springs Film Festival. “Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance.”

According to Deadline, the Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar award winner’s performance as the late “Queen of Soul” in Respect over the summer has secured the renowned award.

“It is our honor to recognize Jennifer Hudson’s phenomenal acting and singing talents with the Chairman’s Award,” Matzner states.

Joining the 40-year-old in the film Respect, are Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marlon Wayans, Tituss Burgess, and Mary J. Blige.

In 2007, Hudson previously won a Palm Springs honor for her role in Dreamgirls, for her portrayal of the character Effie White.

Tell us down below if you watched Respect yet, and what are your favorite Aretha Franklin and Jennifer Hudson songs!

