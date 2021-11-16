Letitia Wright’s Alleged Unvaccinated Status Blamed For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shutdown

by Erica Johnson

November 16, 2021

The all-star cast of Black Panther led by the late Chadwick Boseman is one of the top ten grossing films of all time for Disney. Fandemonium and box office receipts for Black Panther led Disney to greenlight a sequel immediately.

However, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel, directed by Ryan Coogler, has some hiccups in finishing the project. Shuri played by British actress Letitia Wright was injured on set in August.

Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Boston. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel said in a statement.

The seemingly minor injury wasn’t expected to impact the film’s shooting schedule. Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the production continued filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright’s accident. She has stayed in London while the shoot continued without her.

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’ and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022,” a statement from Wright’s reps reads. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now set to release on Nov. 11, 2022, after its recent delay from July 8, 2022.

However, after Letitia Wright, posted a video from the YouTube channel “On the Table,” questioning the legitimacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, anti-vaxx rumors began. This led many to speculate about her vaccination status.

Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

As studios wrestle with handling COVID-19 vaccine resistance, the Biden administration is urging Hollywood to set an example.

“We’re only considering those who are vaccinated,” one prolific producer stated about COVID requirements for features they’re working on in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. Another producer, gearing up for studio production, concurs: “We will not engage with anyone who is not vaccinated.” Proof of vaccination is required on most sets for cast and crew.

Several high-profile stories leaked stars exiting projects they had been set to lead. Ice Cube recently departed Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No” after declining a request from producers to get vaccinated, walking away from $9 million. According to the Hollywood Reporter, veteran “General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher was let go after not complying with a vaccine mandate.

While Letitia Wright has not publicly announced her status, it is alleged that she remains unvaccinated, making the return to the U.S. difficult. On Nov. 8, the CDC implemented rules that require all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the U.S. to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination before boarding a plane. Wright is not a U.S. citizen.

As the vaccination debate rages on, fans have called for the Small Axe star to be replaced. There’s even been some speculation that Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s sister and rightful heir to the Black Panther suit will not ascend the throne. Instead, some believe that M’Baku, played by Winston Duke, will be the next Black Panther.

While the cast and plot have remained secret, the main cast members Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett, are expected to return for the sequel. In addition, the “I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel have also joined the cast in an unknown role.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty

Out of respect for the late Chadwick Boseman’s legacy, the character T’Challa will not be recast.

Tell Us: Do you think Shuri should wear the Black Panther suit? Or should it be passed on to M’Baku?

TV One See The Stars Dominate The Purple Carpet At The Black Panther Premiere 31 photos Launch gallery See The Stars Dominate The Purple Carpet At The Black Panther Premiere 1. Donald Glover Source:Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Lexus 1 of 31 2. Tessa Thompson Source:Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney 2 of 31 3. Tanika Ray Source:David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 3 of 31 4. Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images 4 of 31 5. Martin Lawrence and fiance Roberta Source:Neilson Barnard/Getty Images 5 of 31 6. Mike and Ivan Colter Source:Neilson Barnard/Getty Images 6 of 31 7. Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans Source:Neilson Barnard/Getty Images 7 of 31 8. Meagan Good and Devon Franklin Source:Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney 8 of 31 9. Miles Brown Source:Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney 9 of 31 10. Melody Hobson and George Lucas Source:JB Lacroix/WireImage 10 of 31 11. Garcelle Beauvais Source:JB Lacroix/WireImage 11 of 31 12. Forest Whittaker Source:JB Lacroix/WireImage 12 of 31 13. Issa Rae Source:JB Lacroix/WireImage 13 of 31 14. Angela Bassett Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 14 of 31 15. Daniel Kaluuya Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 15 of 31 16. Lupita Nyong'o Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 16 of 31 17. Denzel Whitaker Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 17 of 31 18. Marsai Martin Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 18 of 31 19. Angel Parker Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 19 of 31 20. Yara Shahidi Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 20 of 31 21. Seth Carr Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 21 of 31 22. Storm Reid Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 22 of 31 23. J. August Richards Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 23 of 31 24. Amber Riley Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 24 of 31 25. Allegra Acosta Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 25 of 31 26. Janelle Monae Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 26 of 31 27. Michael B. Jordan Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 27 of 31 28. Chadwick Boseman Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 28 of 31 29. Chloe x Halle Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 29 of 31 30. Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 30 of 31 31. Danai Gurira Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 31 of 31 Skip ad TV One Continue reading Letitia Wright’s Alleged Unvaccinated Status Blamed For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shutdown See The Stars Dominate The Purple Carpet At The Black Panther Premiere

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.