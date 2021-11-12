Monster’s Ball star, Coronji Calhoun Sr. Has Died From Congested Heart Failure. He Was 30.

by Jhanaya Belle

November 12, 2021

Photo by: Halle Berry and Coronji Calhoun Sr. in 2001’s “Monster’s Ball.” Lionsgate

Monster’s Ball star, Coronji Calhoun Sr., who played the role of Halle Berry and Sean “Diddy” Combs has died. He was 30 years old.

The former child actor’s death was caused by congested heart failure and lung issues. His mother, Theresa Bailey, created a GoFundMe page to get assistance to cover the cost of Calhoun’s sacred celebration of life.

“Unfortunately, we did not have any life insurance policy on him (as we never expected this tragedy to befall us) before he transitioned. Now we ask for generosity in your donations as we prepare to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life,” Bailey stated.

The 30-year-old died on Halloween, according to the GoFundMe page.

Out of those that donated to the GoFundMe page, were Lee Daniels, one producer of the film, and Berry. Both Daniel, and Berry donated $3,394 each.

“Thank you for your prayers, calls, texts, and selfless support!”

Once donation came in, Bailey shares her gratitude, and thanks those that have made donations.

“We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief,” she says. “While the financial burden has been lifted, we still mourn the loss of my son.”

The GoFundMe page set a goal of raising $14,000, the current donations that are accounted for total more than $11,500.

In a 2002 interview, Berry discussed her experience with working with Calhoun.

“He’s still part of my life. I felt it really important not to just dump him off. Do this to this poor kid and go, ‘Thanks!’ That’s been meaningful for me. The aftermath. Staying in his life. Caring about what happens to him and I really genuinely do.”

Calhoun leaves a 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old stepson behind.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coronji Calhoun’s family and loved ones. Tell us down below if you remember his performance in Monster’s Ball.

