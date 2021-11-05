‘We text each other back and forth all the time’: Janet Hubert Shares the Relationship Status with Will Smith

by Jhanaya Belle

November 5, 2021

Photo by: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank

It has almost been one year since the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion has aired. Actress Janet Hubert who played Aunt Vivian originally shares the status of her current relationship with former castmate, Will Smith.

Followed by a 27-year feud, Smith invited the cast of the sitcom for the 30th anniversary. In the reunion special, Hubert and Smith sat down and finally settled their differences.

At the end of the conversation, both actors hugged it out. Hubert reveals that she and Smith are in a much better place.

“We text each other back and forth all the time,” the Chicago native says. “As a matter of fact, we have a very good relationship. I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him, because I saw that little boy, that little 21-year-old boy. Had we had an opportunity to talk back then, I think this would have never happened.”

Leaving the sitcom in 1993, there were rumors that she was difficult to work with, and Smith agreed. The 65-year-old confronted the 53-year-old about his comments, which as a result Hubert was blackballed from the industry.

“He was in a place, and I was in a place, we were both in a bad place. When you’re both in a bad place, and there’s no communication, you have to talk. So it’s been wonderful, it’s been lovely to have him back in my sphere.”

This placed the co-stars at odds, and each party publicly blasted the other.

Replaced by actress Daphne Maxwell Reid in the fourth season, Reid recently states that replacing Hubert wasn’t anything more than business and was grateful to meet Hubert last year during the show’s reunion.

“When we all reunited last fall, I was grateful to finally meet Janet,” says Reid. “She belonged in our reunion as much as I did, and I was happy that whatever transpired before I was hired, of which I had no knowledge, had been dealt with, and life moved on.”

