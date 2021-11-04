TICHINA ARNOLD AND TISHA CAMPBELL SET TO HOST SOUL TRAIN AWARDS

by Erica Johnson

November 4, 2021

For the first time in its 50-year history, the Soul Train Awards will be hosted on the east coast. But you still can’t go, boo.

The Soul Train music awards honors the best in African-American culture, music, and entertainment. “Martin” co-stars Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell return to co-host the legendary award show at the Apollo Theater for the fourth time.

“When I heard that Tichina and I would be filming at the world-famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement,” said Tisha Campbell.

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage 2019 Soul Train Awards

Soul Train was originally a music and dance television show created by Donald Cortez Cornelius, or Don Cornelius, in 1971. It was the longest running first-run, nationally syndicated program in television history.

The Soul Train Music Awards, as it’s known today, launched in 1987, keeping the traditions of the legendary show alive for the last 34 years.

“It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!” Campbell said.

At a pivotal time in the nation’s history, this show was instrumental in elevating Black talent like James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, and Michael Jackson. These artists would go on to perform at the legendary Apollo Theater.

“Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the Apollo is truly a childhood dream come true,” said co-host Tichina Arnold.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images 2020 Soul Train Awards

It’s a monumental historic moment to have the show hosted there. “The Apollo Theater has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world,” said Apollo executive producer Kamilah Forbes in a statement. “It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely.”

The show has only been hosted outside of Los Angeles four times, three of those in Atlanta and one in Las Vegas. Beyonce surpassed Michael Jackson as the most awarded artist at the Soul Train Music Awards with 16 trophies.

The Soul Train Music Awards airs on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 8P ET.

Tell Us: What do you think about Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell hosting again?

