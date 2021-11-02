Tyler Perry Has a Change of Heart and Wants to Give Others an Opportunity

by Jhanaya Belle

November 2, 2021

Photo by: Handout / Handout

After being in the film industry for almost 20 years, screenwriter, producer, and actor Tyler Perry have spent his career perfecting his writing skills.

Being notorious for being extremely hands-on in his various television shows, plays, and films Perry is finally giving up some of his workloads to aspiring television writers and directors.

“My plan is to relinquish to a lot more directors and writers to take over a lot of these shows that I’ve started. So yeah, for sure,” stating the producer.

The Madea’s Family Reunion creator has previously publicly relished his work ethic last year after tweeting a video with a table covered with nine scripts. Acknowledging that most television shows and films have a writer’s room, however, Perry does all of his shows, films, and plays himself.

“I write it all,” exclaims Diary of a Mad Black Woman writer.

The 52-year-old has gotten backlash for not giving other aspiring directors and writers opportunities.

“For the past six weeks, I was in the mountains. I wrote 72 episodes of television — just me in a room by myself, sitting out there, looking at the moose and the mountains.,” he continues. “I treat it like a job. Every morning, after I work out, I start writing at 7 and don’t finish until 7 in the evening. I do that every day until it’s done. I love it. And I love directing for 12- or 15-hour days.”

In 2008, Perry has fired four writers for unionizing and has also gotten backlash for centering his characters around trauma.

However, it seems like the New Orleans native has a change of heart and wants to give opportunities to those within the film/television industry.

“I realize there’s so much more that I could be doing if I were to hand some of the other stuff off — rather than doing it all myself.”

After countless fans have expressed their opinions about the producer being a one-man show, Perry seems to be realizing how important it is to have others on board for projects.

Tell us are you excited to see who Tyler Perry works with in the future?

