Jay-Z Shouts Out Dame Dash At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

by Erica Johnson

November 2, 2021

Business mogul and music icon, Jay-Z, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame while his mother, Gloria Carter, watched on with pride. It was a magical moment not just for the “Hard Knock Life” rapper but also for Dame Dash.

Once the dynamic trio, Damon “Dame” Dash, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, created what would become known to the world as Roc-A-Fella Records.

After being turned down from several major labels, they independently produced the most lauded album in the “Blueprint” rapper’s discography, “Reasonable Doubt”. The rest as they say is history.

Though the “Watch the Throne” mogul would go on to become one of the richest rappers in hip hop, this success was not without sacrifice.

The breakup of Roc-A-Fella records would turn into a twenty-year feud between the once close friends and business partners, Dame Dash and Jay-Z.

But all in one fell swoop, after the “Hard Knock Life” rapper said these words “Shout out to Dame,” Jay-Z said at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

“I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments and I appreciate you and I thank you for that,” all the animosity of the last twenty years was wiped away.

In response, Dame Dash stated that “I’m glad he said it for the culture. We need to squash everything. So, hopefully if that was an extended olive branch, I’ll spin one back.”

It seems that all Dame Dash ever really wanted was a “thank you” and acknowledgement for his contributions to the culture.

Jay-Z’s induction into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was not a just personal win for the rapper and the culture, it was also a lesson in the importance of appreciation as well as the power of the words “thank you.”

The “Can I Live” rapper also thanked Kareem “Biggs” Burke and said, “I appreciate you guys. Thank you for our journey. Thank you. Thank you for your contribution to this journey.”

