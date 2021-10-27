Former RHOA Star, Cynthia Bailey Finally Reveals Why She Left the Show

by Jhanaya Belle

October 27, 2021

Recently departed Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey just disclosed one reason why she decided to leave the show.

Bailey joined the cast of the reality television show in 2010, announced her exit last month after being on the cast for 11 seasons.

The Alabama native recently announced during an interview with Page Six that she wants to protect her husband, journalist Mike Hill, and her second marriage.

Admitting this reasoning for leaving the show, the 54-year-old states that “protecting” her new marriage and husband was important to her after the public downfall of her first marriage to Peter Thomas.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work,” she says. “And I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike.”

Bailey and Thomas were previously married from 2010 to 2016. Thomas also appeared on the reality television show.

While discussing her public divorce from Thomas, the reality show star states “Honestly, whether we were on the show or not, I don’t think it would have worked out.”

She continues “Now, let be very clear, I don’t think being on the show helps your relationship. But if your relationship is not solid or there’s issues you guys are dealing with, those issues are going to play out, whether you on the show or not. So that’s just what it is.”

Finishing up her statement, the former star discusses how supportive her second husband is about her decision.

“Mike is supportive either way,” says Bailey. “But I think he is very excited for me to be in on television in other ways, something a little less drama based.”

They celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this month.

In the mother of one took to Instagram and dedicated a post to Hill, saying “may our marriage always be as buttery as the butter cake @mastrosofficial! thank you for a beautiful evening!”

In response, the 51-year-old dedicated an Instagram post to the model saying “Time flies when you’re having fun and you’re in love with your best friend. It’s NOT hard to believe it’s been a year already because when you’re completely invested in a lifetime, time seems to stand still.”

The couple got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot last October in Georgia.

