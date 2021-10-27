“Leave Whitney Alone,” Dionne Warwick Wants Her Cousin To Rest In Peace

by Erica Johnson

One of the greatest singers of all time passed away on February 11, 2012, Whitney Houston. Since her tragic and untimely death, numerous biopics have been made, most of which were not approved of or created by Houston’s family or loved ones.

Clive Davis, a long-time musical mentor of Houston’s, reportedly has stepped up to solve that problem. He is producing the biopic, called I Wanna Dance With Somebody which will star British actress Naomi Ackie in the titular role and the Oscar-nominated Stanley Tucci as the Grammy-winning producer, Clive Davis.

The award-winning producer is working with Houston’s estate to create the film. Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston is also producing the film on behalf of the estate.

According to Davis, the biopic “will be a very realistic, very honest story that will capture her losing battle with addiction, vocal genius, and influence on music and contemporary musicians.” While the British actress Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston, she will not be singing.

According to Davis, “when it comes to Whitney, we just don’t think anyone could capture her vocal genius so it will be Whitney’s voice in the film.”

Despite the family involvement in this new biopic, Dionne Warwick is not happy with another filmed about her late cousin being produced.

While she confirmed that she is not involved with the movie herself, she expressed her disapproval of it. She recently told the Los Angeles Times that, “I want them to let Whitney rest in peace.”

“Leave her alone. It’s been ten years since she died, it’s time to let her sleep.”

Houston died at the age of 48 after drowning in her bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel. The autopsy report revealed that The Bodyguard actress had “cocaine and metabolites” in her system, which contributed to her death.

Tell Us: Do you think there should be another Whitney Houston biopic?

