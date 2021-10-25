ESSENCE: Actress And Wellness Coach AJ Johnson Is Changing Lives With Her New TV One Series ‘Life Therapy’

by PR Staff

October 25, 2021

In case you missed it, for at least the last decade, Johnson has been serving as a life coach for a number of Hollywood stars, most notably, Gabrielle Union. She was the one who Union said helped her ditch past “mean girl” behaviors and become more supportive of other women. Now she’ll be helping people from all walks of life do better with whatever they’re struggling to get a hold of with her upcoming TV One series, Life Therapy with AJ Johnson.

TV One will also be partnering with The ESSENCE Wellness House™. A conference that focuses on the care of busy Black women who are running boardrooms, playrooms and everything in between with a 2-hour special dedicated to discussing the importance of improving your mental health with resources to help.

Mental Wellness isn’t a luxury—it’s a way of life. So, no more skipping meals, ignoring your gym membership and canceling therapy appointments. Let’s hit the reset button!

