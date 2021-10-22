Jamie Foxx Said It, “I’m Not The Marrying Type”

by Erica Johnson

From Jamie Foxx lips to well everyone’s eyeballs he’s not the “marrying type.” According to E! News’ Daily Pop, the Soul actor, 53, said he wasn’t “cookiecutter” while promoting his new book Act Like You Got Some Sense.

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he said.

Instead, Foxx is focusing on becoming the best “girl dad” he can be by strengthening his relationships with his two daughters Corinne Foxx, 27, whom he had with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Anelise Bishop, 12, whom he shares with ex Kristin Grannis.

“Growing up, Corrine was like, ‘well, people are married, and that’s what they have, my friends. But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older,” he said. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So, I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”

While some people may scoff at Jamie Foxx for choosing to love his kids more than the idea of having the traditional family, there is some truth to what his daughter Corrine observed.

Divorces among people aged 50 and older is rising, even though the overall divorce rate has been declining since the 1990s according to the Center for Disease Control. This means that staying together for the kids doesn’t work.

With 3.2 divorces per 1000 residents, the US has one of the highest divorce rates in the world.

There’s also a cultural shift in how people view relationships. A new study by Pew Research found that “most Americans find cohabitation acceptable, even for couples that don’t plan to get married.”

Though it seems like marriage is a lost cause for Jamie Foxx, “married adults are more satisfied with their relationships and more trusting of their partners than those who are cohabitating,” according to Pew Research.

While it may seem the jury is out on the “right way” to live a happy, productive, and fulfilled life, one thing is certain, whatever Jamie Foxx chooses, his daughters love him a whole lot.

“A-plus,” Corinne said of the grade she’d give her dad while promoting the Netflix show Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, on which she served as executive producer. “He thinks the world of us, and we can feel it. And that’s really powerful for a young girl to grow up and have such a strong father figure in her life.”

Act Like You Got Some Sense is out now.

