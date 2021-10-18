The Washington Post: Michelle Rice on Reality TV & Black Women

by PR Staff

October 18, 2021

The October 17th Sunday Washington Post featured a comprehensive analysis on Black women and their impact on the billion-dollar reality industry, quoting TV One Networks’ president, Michelle Rice:

“Michelle Rice, president of TV One, which targets an African American audience, said the conversations at other networks are more all-encompassing than they have been in the past.

‘It’s not just about putting a Black movie here, having a Black TV show here,’she said. ‘It’s about having Black people in production and programing roles that have true green-light power to make sure that we’re putting things on the air that are true, authentic and quality representations of all people of color’.”

The article includes interviews with more than a dozen Black women who have starred in some of the most notorious reality shows, as well as producers, network executives and casting directors. You can check out the full article here!