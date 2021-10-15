‘I Got Catfished’: The Cosby Show Child Actress, Raven-Symoné Opens Up About Her Stint on The View

by Jhanaya Belle

October 15, 2021

The Cosby show child actress Raven-Symoné discusses her time on The View during the Tuesday, October 12 episode of “The View: Behind the Table.”

“The View: Behind the Table” is an ABC News special podcast that includes current and former co-hosts discussing the daytime television show’s controversial moments.

During the podcast episode featuring the child star actress, Symoné says she felt she was “catfished” after joining “The View.”

The former host of “The View” explained in the hour-long podcast — featured by Full House star Candace Cameron Bure — how she felt she was “catfished” when pitched the idea of joining the show.

The “That’s So Raven” star became a part of the daytime tv show in 2015 during its 18th season and left the show in 2016.

The 35-year-old actress declared that she was informed that the show would be more pop culture-based, fun, and exciting versus the show’s traditional focus on politics.

The former co-host further explained how distinct topics on The View put immeasurable hardship on her because she was the only host on the panel that represented the LGBTQ+ community.

The Raven’s Home star states “outwardly, the pressure I felt was the LGBTQ+ community, because I was the only one on the panel with that label. And I’m not a fan of holding an entire community on my shoulders, because again … even in your own community, people will get mad at you.”

She resumed, “and so, on an everyday basis, I knew what I was there for — to represent that slice of life, but when I was speaking, I blacked that part out, because I knew that it would inhibit me from being myself.”

Symoné concluded her statement by stating the “only reason” why she could overcome “a lot” of her controversial moments, which included racially inclined conversations, was because of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Completing her statement, “the only reason I really got through a lot of the stuff that I did get through was because of Whoopi and the producers as well. There is something amazing about behind the scenes of ‘The View’ that kind of puts the salve over all the BS that’s going on camera that made it tolerable to stay as long as we did.”

Regardless of Raven’s numerous controversies throughout her time on the show, she left The View at the end of 2016 after announcing that Disney was rebooting the former Disney Channel show That’s So Raven.

