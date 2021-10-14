FAMED ACTRESS RAVEN-SYMONÉ DISCUSSES THE HIGHS AND LOWS OF BEING A CHILD STAR, DISCOVERING HERSELF AND MORE ON TV ONE’S UNCENSORED THIS SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17TH AT 10/9C

by PR Staff

October 14, 2021

The Season Finale of UNCENSORED To Feature Jeezy!

(SILVER SPRING, MD) – October 14, 2021 – TV One’s original, autobiographical series UNCENSORED continues with child star and acclaimed actress Raven-Symoné on Sunday, October 17th at 10 PM ET/9C. This season, some of today’s most notable personalities tell their story in their own words. The season finale will feature rapper Jeezy.

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. The next episode stars acclaimed actress Raven-Symoné. Raven-Symoné has been modeling and acting since she was a toddler. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia but her family recognized her star power early on and moved to New York City to begin building her brand. Raven first appeared on The Cosby Show at the age of four in 1989. A few years later she joined the second season of Hanging With Mr. Cooper. During this time she also released her debut album titled Here’s to New Dreams. Her first film role was an appearance in The Little Rascals, followed by Dr. Dolittle in 1998. In 2003, Raven landed her own show, titled “That’s So Raven” on the Disney Channel. The show ran for four seasons. While working with Disney, Raven signed to their record label and released her third album, This Is My Time. She starred in the Disney Channel Original movie The Cheetah Girls. The group’s first album was certified double platinum and the group toured internationally. But Raven’s time in the spotlight proved uneasy. She was growing tired of the only profession she knew and she faced constant bullying about her weight. By the age of 25, Raven was ready to retire. She took a three year hiatus and returned to the screen in 2015. She became a panelist on the popular daytime talk show, The View. The next year, she left the show to pursue a reboot of That’s So Raven. The reboot became Raven’s Home. The show has had four seasons with Raven serving as an executive producer. As Raven looks forward in her career, she plans to become a highly requested sitcom director while creating and producing more television shows.

Raven-Symoné‘s episode of UNCENSORED was produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Robert A. Boyd lll, Paul Hall and Phil Thornton (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), Tony L. Strickland (Producers), Nikki Byles (Supervising Producer), Gabby Jones (Talent Producer) and Directed by Kristen Walter and Phil Thornton. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Download the TV One app! Watch your favorite shows & movies Anytime. Anywhere. Available in the Apple, Google Play, and ROKU app stores. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) and using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.