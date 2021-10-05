by PR Staff

URBAN ONE CELEBRATES 42 YEARS OF BEING A LEADING VOICE IN THE BLACK AND URBAN COMMUNITIES

TV One Networks Pays Homage to Urban One, Where It All Began

October 2021— This month marks the 42nd anniversary of Urban One (home of Radio One, TV One Networks and iOne Digital) and honor founder and chairperson, Cathy Hughes. Ms. Hughes, whose vision started with WOL-AM in Washington, DC has since grown that one station into a network of over 50 radio stations serving black and urban communities nationwide.

Founded on October 2, 1980, Urban One was the brainchild of Ms. Hughes by taking the power of radio and focusing it squarely on the Black community in largely diverse metropolitan cities across the U.S. Soon, the reach of Urban One would expand into two television networks (TV One and Cleo TV) and land a partnership with Reach Media bringing talent such as Rickey Smiley and others to even more airwaves nationwide.

In a post on her official Facebook account Monday, Ms. Hughes wrote, “Thank you GOD for 42 years of blessings and we pray for 42 more. This was then and this is now!”

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is the largest black-owned and operated diversified media company in the United States. The Company owns TV One Networks, a television network serving more than 43 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of viewers. As of January 2021, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 68 broadcast stations branded under the tradename “Radio One” in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc., the organization also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital, a wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. Urban One, Inc. also has a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland.