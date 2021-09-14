TV ONE NETWORKS APPOINTS NYREE WRIGHT SVP OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

by PR Staff

September 14, 2021

Wright is a seasoned PR executive bringing over two decades of experience to the thriving network

SILVER SPRING, MD – August 16, 2021– TV One has announced that Nyree Wright has joined its executive team as Senior Vice President of Public Relations. In this role, Wright will develop and provide direction for the full scope of TV One and CLEO TV public relations strategies including corporate communications, program publicity, media/talent relations, public affairs, social media, viewer services and investor relations.

“I’m both elated and honored to work with this tremendous brand,” said Wright. “It is such a crucial time in our history – especially as it relates to the roles of Blacks in media – and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the leadership team that will continue to grow and strengthen the Black narrative.”

Prior to joining TV One Networks, Wright held senior roles spanning over 20 years at PR agencies within Interpublic Group, Publicis and Omnicom where she managed multi-million-dollar portfolios for Fortune 500 clients such as General Motors. Most recently, she was a PR Lecturer at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications.

Wright graduated from Rutgers University with a B.A. in Communication and from Seton Hall University with an M.A. in Corporate & Public Communications. Additionally, she serves on numerous boards and most recently was appointed to the Arthur W. Page DE&I Advisory Board. A recipient of multiple industry awards, Wright was newly honored with the inaugural Diversity Action Alliance’s ‘Outstanding Mentor’ award.

