Sterling K. Brown Set to Star and Produce in Action Comedy Film Written by ‘John Wick’ Writer

Sterling K. Brownin action? Sign us up! The Emmy-winning actor will star and produce alongside Randall Park in Amazon Studios’ Coyote Blue.
Written by the screenwriter behind John Wick, Derek Kolstad, the film follows an everyman (Brown) and his estranged childhood best friend (Park) who find themselves on the opposite side of the law. Hunted by a ruthless criminal syndicate for his mysterious cargo, he must use his lethal set of skills to fight for survival, clear their names, and stop an international criminal enterprise.
The This Is Us and the Fresh Off the Boat actors will also produce under their respective production companies, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Hanelle M. Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard) will make her feature directorial debut in the project that is described to resemble the 1982 Eddie Murphy project, 48 Hrs.