Tichina Arnold Files For Divorce From Estranged Husband Five Years After Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

by Jamila Lizet White

August 9, 2021

Photo by Joey Foley/FilmMagic

Tichina Arnold has officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Rico Hines, five and a half years following an alleged sex tape that led to their separation.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Martin actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for divorce. Arnold and the Sacramento Kings coach initially separated on Jan. 12, 2016, four years following their wedding in Honolulu, Hawaii. Although there is minimal information, the 52-year-old is asking to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party.

Nearly six years ago, the New York native announced that she was divorcing Hines after a sex tape of him and another woman surfaced. The NAACP Image-Award winning actress confirmed to People in 2016 that she did not leak the video but she did send it to close family and friends to announce their split. Arnold also told the outlet that she ultimately felt “betrayed” by the act of infidelity.

“I had that feeling of, you know, beyond him being my husband, this is supposed to be my friend, my confidant,” she said. “Somebody who I can trust. And when you can’t trust the person that you sleep with every night, there’s a problem. I could no longer trust him. I could no longer lay with him. And it doesn’t make him a horrible person. We all make mistakes, but not with me and not on my time and not in my life.”

Arnold and Hines do not share any children. The Everybody Hates Chris actress was previously married to former professional boxer Lamon Brewster from 1991 to 1995.