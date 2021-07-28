[WATCH] Will Smith Stars As Venus and Serena Williams’ Father in ‘King Richard’ Trailer

by Jamila Lizet White

July 28, 2021

Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Will Smith is giving Richard Williams his roses while he can still smell them in his latest project.

King Richard is based on the inspirational, true story of an undeterred father who was instrumental in raising Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) to become two of the biggest tennis phenomenons and athletes of all time. Driven by a clear vision of their future, Richard uses unconventional methods to take Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton to the global stage.

Smith shared the trailer on his Instagram and wrote to how “fulfilling” of an experience it was to play this role and others similar to it.

“One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it,” said Smith. “I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing [ChrisGardner] and [Muhammad Ali], and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare. So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @Venus Williams and Serena Williams,” Smith wrote. “The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!”

King Richard is executive produced by the Williams sisters and their sister Isha Price, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Lassiter, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following its Nov. 19 theatrical release.

Watch the trailer below and tell us: will you be tuning in?

TV One 15 Black-Led Films Coming Soon 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Black-Led Films Coming Soon 1. Omari Hardwick - 'American Skin' Source:Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN 1 of 15 2. Tiffany Haddish - 'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent' Source:Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV 2 of 15 3. Jordan Peele - Untitled Horror Event Source:Dia Dipasupil/WireImage 3 of 15 4. Kevin Hart - 'Man From Toronto' Source:Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic 4 of 15 5. Letitia Wright - 'Surrounded' Source:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Daniel Kaluuya - Untitled Barney and Friends Film Source:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET 6 of 15 7. Michael B. Jordan - 'A Journal For Jordan' Source:Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 7 of 15 8. Mahershala Ali - 'Swan Song' Source:BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images 8 of 15 9. Jussie Smollett - 'B-Boy Blues' Source:Theo Wargo/Getty Images 9 of 15 10. Cynthia Erivo - 'Talent Show' Source:Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet 10 of 15 11. Regina King - 'The Harder They Fall' Source:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 11 of 15 12. Jamie Foxx & John Boyega - 'They Cloned Tyrone' Source:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images 12 of 15 13. Jill Scott - 'Mahalia!' Source:Dan MacMedan/WireImage 13 of 15 14. Queen Latifah - 'End Of The Road' Source:Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival 14 of 15 15. Spike Lee To Direct A Musical on Viagra Source:Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 15 of 15 Skip ad TV One Continue reading [WATCH] Will Smith Stars As Venus and Serena Williams’ Father in ‘King Richard’ Trailer 15 Black-Led Films Coming Soon

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.