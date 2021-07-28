[WATCH] Will Smith Stars As Venus and Serena Williams’ Father in ‘King Richard’ Trailer

July 28, 2021
Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Will Smith is giving Richard Williams his roses while he can still smell them in his latest project.
King Richard is based on the inspirational, true story of an undeterred father who was instrumental in raising Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) to become two of the biggest tennis phenomenons and athletes of all time. Driven by a clear vision of their future, Richard uses unconventional methods to take Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton to the global stage.
Smith shared the trailer on his Instagram and wrote to how “fulfilling” of an experience it was to play this role and others similar to it.
“One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it,” said Smith. “I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing [ChrisGardner] and [Muhammad Ali], and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare. So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @Venus Williams and Serena Williams,” Smith wrote. “The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!”
King Richard is executive produced by the Williams sisters and their sister Isha Price, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Lassiter, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone, and Peter Dodd. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days following its Nov. 19 theatrical release.
Watch the trailer below and tell us: will you be tuning in?
