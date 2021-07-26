Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In Intimate South of France Wedding

by Jamila Lizet White

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Surprise! Issa Rae announced her marriage to fiancé Louis Diame in a funny and fitting announcement to Instagram on Monday morning (July 26).

The couple exchanged vows during a private wedding ceremony in the South of France over the weekend. But according to the Insecure creator’s hilarious caption, it was just an “impromptu photo shoot” where her girls “coincidentally” wore the same dresses.

“Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” the caption continued.

The NAACP Image Award-winning actress wore custom Vera Wang Haute to her wedding on July 25. For the reception, Raw wore a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a dramatic front slit.

According to a source from E! News, guests came “near and far” to be a part of the private ceremony with some staying at the Saint Jean Cap Ferrat hotel.

Fans speculated a proposal from the 36-year-old when her ring finger sparkled on the April 2019 Essencecover. Nonetheless, she quickly swept it under the rug by telling the hosts of The View that “I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?”

Although the wedding came as a surprise to many, it’s no surprise why the executive producer kept her relationship under wraps. During a candid interview with Elaine Welteroth for Bustle in 2020, Rae shared the moment she would stop “acknowledging” her relationships.

“I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago,” she said. “And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn’t know, comment on an old picture and be like, ‘See.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this.’ And then, from that point forward, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never acknowledging anything.'”

Congratulations to the newlywed couple!

