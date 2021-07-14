Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg End Their Marriage After 7 Years

by Jamila Lizet White

July 14, 2021

Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET

After seven years of marriage, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg are filing for divorce. In a joint statement obtained by People, the pair announced that they will continue to “care and have respect for one another.”

“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage,” revealed the statement. “We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.”

Celebrity guests like Oprah were in attendance for Edmonds and Pantenburg’s 2014 wedding ceremony. The couple dated for seven years prior to tying the knot and share 12-year-old daughter, Peyton Nicole.

The Grammy award-winning artist was first married to Denise, prior to his marriage with Tracey Edmonds. The pair married two years after meeting at the “Whip Appeal” music video audition in 1990. They welcomed two sons, Brandon and Dylan, prior to their divorce in 2005 for “irreconcilable differences.”

It is currently unclear what lead to the split and when they plan to legally separate.

