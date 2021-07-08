Taraji P. Henson To Direct Jennifer Hudson & Pauletta Washington in ‘Tell It Like a Woman’

As one of the anthology’s seven segments, the women will take on “Pepcy & Kim.” According to Variety, the project follows the true story of a former addict, Kim Carter, who used both her story and nonprofit, the Time for Change Foundation, to help homeless women and children break the cycle and reclaim their lives.
“Pepcy & Kim” is the final segment for the Tell It Like a Woman project. Made by and about women, the project is comprised of seven segments that are combined into a feature film.
“The talents of Taraji, Jennifer and Pauletta are awe-inspiring and on full display in their adaptation of the amazing Kim Carter story,” producer Andrea Iervolino said in a statement obtained by Variety. “This trio is a marvelous compliment to the spirited filmmakers and talent banding together for this one-of-a-kind film, and their sincerity in delivering a ‘must see’ segment is simply moving. We can’t wait to show this film to the world.”
Chiara Tilesi, producer and founder of the non-profit film production company “We Do It Together,” disclosed that the project has been in production for nearly six years adding “we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim.'”
The other segments will feature Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jasmine Luv, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anjali Lama, Anne Watanabe, and Lucia Bulgheroni.