Taraji P. Henson To Direct Jennifer Hudson & Pauletta Washington in ‘Tell It Like a Woman’

by Jamila Lizet White

July 8, 2021

Photo by ALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson has found herself in the director’s chair yet again. Henson will direct Jennifer Hudson and Pauletta Washington for Iervolino Entertainment’s anthology project, Tell It Like a Woman.

As one of the anthology’s seven segments, the women will take on “Pepcy & Kim.” According to Variety, the project follows the true story of a former addict, Kim Carter, who used both her story and nonprofit, the Time for Change Foundation, to help homeless women and children break the cycle and reclaim their lives.

“Pepcy & Kim” is the final segment for the Tell It Like a Woman project. Made by and about women, the project is comprised of seven segments that are combined into a feature film.

“The talents of Taraji, Jennifer and Pauletta are awe-inspiring and on full display in their adaptation of the amazing Kim Carter story,” producer Andrea Iervolino said in a statement obtained by Variety. “This trio is a marvelous compliment to the spirited filmmakers and talent banding together for this one-of-a-kind film, and their sincerity in delivering a ‘must see’ segment is simply moving. We can’t wait to show this film to the world.”

Chiara Tilesi, producer and founder of the non-profit film production company “We Do It Together,” disclosed that the project has been in production for nearly six years adding “we couldn’t have asked for a better ending segment in ‘Pepcy & Kim.'”

The other segments will feature Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Marcia Gay Harden, Jasmine Luv, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anjali Lama, Anne Watanabe, and Lucia Bulgheroni.

