Black- ish
Black-ish takes a fun yet bold look at one man’s determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. The series stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole, Peter Mackenzie, and Jeff Meacham. Follow the Johnson Family’s journey again and tune in to TV One’s newest acquired sitcom every Tuesday starting at 8p/7c!
Join Us in Celebrating 10 Years of Black-ish!
You can’t have a classic sitcom without the funny! Deon Cole’s role as Charlie Telphy was integral to the success of Black-ish. His vast experience from standup to comedy TV writer brought a special sauce to the show and allowed his star to shine bright over the 8 seasons. Anthony Anderson talks about his impact.
Dre, Rainbow, Zoey, Junior, Jack & Diane… viewers across the world fell in love with these characters who made Black-ish the iconic sitcom it was. While sometimes chaotic, the love between the Johnson Family was real and palpable. Anthony Anderson introduces us to his star-studded co-stars and on-screen family.
A significant aspect of the Black experience is the respect for our lineage and being able to passing stories and wisdom down through generations. It’s a fabric of our lives that was depicted beautifully on Black-ish. The addition of Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Lewis to the star-studded cast as Pops and Ruby was gold. Watch […]
It all comes down to representation. Anthony Anderson talks about the reasons he and Kenya Barris felt a sitcom like Black-ish was important for the world to see. Their goal was to move audiences, shine a light on important topics, and tell authentic stories that viewers weren’t hearing from people like them. 10 years later, […]
Black-ish is known for its star-studded cast! Anthony Anderson reflects back on audition day and dishes on the moment each member of the Johnson Family was selected. Plus, a special story about how Tracee Ellis Ross landed the role of “Rainbow.”
One of the heaviest responsibilities the stars of Black-ish took on for 8 seasons was representing the Johnson Family on screen. Watch as Anthony Anderson shares how in spite of that, they didn’t feel any pressure to portray the authentic, every-day experiences of Black folks taking up space unapologetically.
One thing we could always count on Black-ish writers to do was not shy away from addressing tough subjects. And they addressed them, head on. The series was known for tackling issues from racism and police brutality, to mental health. Anthony Anderson sat down with TV One ahead for our 10th anniversary celebration and discussed […]
We’re celebrating 10 years of Black-ish and introducing it to TV One! 🖤 Join us and Anthony Anderson for our newest sitcom’s 10th Anniversary marathon, kicking off on Friday, September 27 at 8p/7c. Black-ish 10th Anniversary Marathon