WHITE HOUSE SOUL OF THE NATION GOSPEL CONCERT TO AIR IN COLLABORATION WITH TV ONE, PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NATIONAL ENDOWMENT OF THE HUMANITIES

by TV One PR

February 27, 2022

Featuring Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden and Performers Include JJ Hairston, Tamela Mann, and the Morehouse College Glee Club Concert is Scheduled to Air Today, Sunday February 27th in Collaboration with TV One.

Celebrating Black History Month, TV One will air The Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert, featuring remarks by First Lady Jill Biden and performances by top Gospel artists such as JJ Hairston and Tamela Mann. The prerecorded event will air on Sunday, February 27 at 7 pm EST on TV One’s digital platform (http://www.tvone.tv) and its YouTube channel.

The celebration will be hosted by Grammy-nominated Juan Winans and will feature musical performances by Madeline Howze, Tamela Mann, JJ Hairston and The Morehouse College Glee Club.

