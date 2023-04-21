Urban One Honors: Best in Black
The Urban One Honors is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives. Join us for this star-studded event, as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black! The 6th annual Urban One Honors premieres Sunday, February 25th at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.
Join us as we honor the legendary Mary J. Blige, Chlöe, Dionne Warwick, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence!
