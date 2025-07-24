‘What To Watch’ Feel-Good Films for International Self-Care Day

As we celebrate International Self-Care Day (July 24), there’s no better time to treat yourself to a cozy movie night filled with warmth, laughter, and soul. This week’s ‘What To Watch’ list is full of feel-good Black films that will allow you to rest and choose happiness. Check out the trailers inside.

Self-care isn’t just about skincare routines and bubble baths. It’s also about feeding your spirit, feeling joy, and giving yourself permission to slow down. Nothing pairs better with a comfy couch and your favorite snacks than a lineup of feel-good Black films that uplift and inspire.

This week’s What to Watch list is curated especially for those who want to lean into joy, healing, and pure Black excellence on screen. We have something for every type of movie-goer.

For the Lovers:

Start with timeless romance in Love & Basketball (2000), a story that blends ambition, love, and growth. Then fall into the rhythm of Brown Sugar (2002), where hip-hop and childhood friends evolve into something deeper. If you’re craving more romance, Just Wright (2010) offers Queen Latifah in a charming love story centered on healing and true connection.

For the Laughs:

Laughter is medicine, so hit play on Girls Trip (2017) for wild adventures and sisterhood goals. Or revisit the comedy classic Friday (1995), which turns a slow day on the porch into pure comedy gold. If you’re in the mood for lighthearted romance, Deliver Us from Eva (2003) gives enemies-to-lovers energy with plenty of laughs.

For the Soul:

Turn the volume up with Dreamgirls (2006), a dazzling musical journey of ambition, friendship, and resilience. Soul (2020), the animated Pixar gem, explores purpose and passion through a jazz-loving music teacher. And for a nostalgic remix of a classic, The Wiz (1978) is a magical Black reimagining of The Wizard of Oz with music that still hits.

For the Heart:

Celebrate family and community with Crooklyn (1994), a coming-of-age gem from Spike Lee that feels like a warm summer memory. Akeelah and the Bee (2006) is an inspiring reminder of Black brilliance and the power of belief. And if you’re in the mood for something deeply emotional and motivating, The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) will have you crying, cheering, and appreciating the journey.

For International Self-Care Day, let these films pour into you the way you pour into others. Whether you’re solo, with friends, or turning your living room into a healing space, this lineup is your permission slip to feel good.

Check out the trailers for our top feel-good films below:

‘What To Watch’ Feel-Good Films for International Self-Care Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. ‘Love & Basketball’ Source:YouTube 2. ‘Brown Sugar’ Source:YouTube 3. ‘The Best Man’ Source:YouTube 4. ‘Deliver Us From Eva’ Source:YouTube 5. ‘Just Wright’ Source:YouTube 6. ‘Love Jones’ Source:YouTube 7. ‘Girls Trip’ Source:YouTube 8. ‘Barbershop’ Source:YouTube 9. ‘Coming To America’ Source:YouTube 10. ‘Friday’ Source:YouTube 11. ‘Dreamgirls’ Source:YouTube 12. ‘Soul’ Source:YouTube 13. ‘Get On Up’ Source:YouTube 14. ‘The Wiz’ Source:YouTube 15. ‘Crooklyn’ Source:YouTube 16. ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Source:YouTube 17. ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ Source:YouTube 18. ‘Hidden Figures’ Source:YouTube 19. ‘Shirley’ Source:YouTube 20. ‘The Woman King’ Source:YouTube