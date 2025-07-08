Style & Fashion

Street Style: Black Women Understood The Assignment At The Kensington Grey x Essence GU Mixer

Published on July 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The 2025 Essence Festival is a wrap, but content from the weekend is still flowing on social media. Thousands of melanated folk flocked to the beloved city of NOLA to experience the annual cultural event that unites travelistas, influencers, vibe-seekers and beauty aficionados with the brands they love most. This year, Essence’s Girl’s United partnered with Kensington Grey, the premier talent agency for Black digital storytellers, to present a mixer event where guests brought some of the best looks of the festival. 

On Saturday, July 5th, tastemakers converged for an afternoon of curated conversation, intentional connection, and content creation featuring J.C. Carter, Scot Louie, and Justine’s Camera Roll. The girls were outside for this one, most of them wearing pristine white ensembles while others rocked bold embroidery, stripes, and other mixtures. Influencers like Gia Peppers, Trell Thomas, and more. And we were on the scene to capture it all. According to the press release, the goal of the event was to “activate a powerful truth: when Black creators are centered, supported, and seen, the results are unforgettable.”

Kensington Grey x Essence GU Creator

Related Stories

“Black women are forever the blueprint — and at ESSENCE Girls United®, we build for us, by us, because we love us. By joining forces with a visionary agency like Kensington Grey, we’re stepping beyond creating content to cultivate long-lasting legacy, connection, and joy, said Rechelle Dennis, co-founder and brand lead of ESSENCE Girls United®. “Together, we’re designing a new pathway where creativity flourishes, culture leads, and the next generation of storytellers can rise unapologetically.”

Keep scrolling for the fab white looks of the night.

Street Style: Black Women Understood The Assignment At The Kensington Grey x Essence GU Mixer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Gia Peppers

Gia Peppers Source:Getty

Gia Peppers attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

2. Richard Seigler-Carter

Richard Seigler-Carter Source:Getty

Richard Seigler-Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

3. Isaiah Mikhail

Isaiah Mikhail Source:Getty

Isaiah Mikhail attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. a

4. Joel Bervell

Joel Bervell Source:Getty

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Joel Bervell attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

5. Trell Thomas

Trell Thomas Source:Getty

Trell Thomas attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

6. Jasmine Jennings

Jasmine Jennings Source:Getty

Jasmine Jennings attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

7. Richard Seigler-Carter

Richard Seigler-Carter Source:Getty

Richard Seigler-Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

8. Mia Harden

Mia Harden Source:Getty

Mia Harden attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

9. Blaise Ffrench

Blaise Ffrench Source:Getty

Blaise Ffrench attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

10. Karmen Gooding

Karmen Gooding Source:Getty

Karmen Gooding attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

11. Jasmine Adetunji

Jasmine Adetunji Source:Getty

Jasmine Adetunji attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

12. Erin Garnes

Erin Garnes Source:Getty

Erin Garnes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

13. Kimberly Bizu

Kimberly Bizu Source:Getty

Kimberly Bizu attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

14. Carrie Snipes

Carrie Snipes Source:Getty

Carrie Snipes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

15. Kyra Evans-Hughes

Kyra Evans-Hughes Source:Getty

Kyra Evans-Hughes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

16. Natasha Mathurent

Natasha Mathurent Source:Getty

Natasha Mathurent attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

17. JC Carter

JC Carter Source:Getty

JC Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

18. Chevanne Brown

Chevanne Brown Source:Getty

Chevanne Brown attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

19. Chance

Chance Source:Getty

Chance attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close