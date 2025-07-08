The 2025 Essence Festival is a wrap, but content from the weekend is still flowing on social media. Thousands of melanated folk flocked to the beloved city of NOLA to experience the annual cultural event that unites travelistas, influencers, vibe-seekers and beauty aficionados with the brands they love most. This year, Essence’s Girl’s United partnered with Kensington Grey, the premier talent agency for Black digital storytellers, to present a mixer event where guests brought some of the best looks of the festival.

On Saturday, July 5th, tastemakers converged for an afternoon of curated conversation, intentional connection, and content creation featuring J.C. Carter, Scot Louie, and Justine’s Camera Roll. The girls were outside for this one, most of them wearing pristine white ensembles while others rocked bold embroidery, stripes, and other mixtures. Influencers like Gia Peppers, Trell Thomas, and more. And we were on the scene to capture it all. According to the press release, the goal of the event was to “activate a powerful truth: when Black creators are centered, supported, and seen, the results are unforgettable.”

Kensington Grey x Essence GU Creator

“Black women are forever the blueprint — and at ESSENCE Girls United®, we build for us, by us, because we love us. By joining forces with a visionary agency like Kensington Grey, we’re stepping beyond creating content to cultivate long-lasting legacy, connection, and joy, said Rechelle Dennis, co-founder and brand lead of ESSENCE Girls United®. “Together, we’re designing a new pathway where creativity flourishes, culture leads, and the next generation of storytellers can rise unapologetically.”

Keep scrolling for the fab white looks of the night.

Street Style: Black Women Understood The Assignment At The Kensington Grey x Essence GU Mixer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Gia Peppers Source:Getty Gia Peppers attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 2. Richard Seigler-Carter Source:Getty Richard Seigler-Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 3. Isaiah Mikhail Source:Getty Isaiah Mikhail attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. a 4. Joel Bervell Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Joel Bervell attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 5. Trell Thomas Source:Getty Trell Thomas attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 6. Jasmine Jennings Source:Getty Jasmine Jennings attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 7. Richard Seigler-Carter Source:Getty Richard Seigler-Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 8. Mia Harden Source:Getty Mia Harden attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 9. Blaise Ffrench Source:Getty Blaise Ffrench attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 10. Karmen Gooding Source:Getty Karmen Gooding attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 11. Jasmine Adetunji Source:Getty Jasmine Adetunji attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 12. Erin Garnes Source:Getty Erin Garnes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 13. Kimberly Bizu Source:Getty Kimberly Bizu attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 14. Carrie Snipes Source:Getty Carrie Snipes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 15. Kyra Evans-Hughes Source:Getty Kyra Evans-Hughes attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 16. Natasha Mathurent Source:Getty Natasha Mathurent attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 17. JC Carter Source:Getty JC Carter attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 18. Chevanne Brown Source:Getty Chevanne Brown attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 19. Chance Source:Getty Chance attends the ESSENCE GU® Creator Mixer on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.