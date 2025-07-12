Staying Low & Building: Donovan Mitchell & Coco Jones Announce Engagement After 2 Years of Dating

When you think of staying low and building, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell and Grammy Award-winning singer/actress Coco Jones should immediately come to mind.

The couple had the internet talking on Friday when they jointly announced their engagement via Instagram, sharing a touching photo of them sharing a kiss, with the “ICU” singer’s hand resting on his chest showing off the large engagement ring as the sun sets on them, with Jones’ song “You” providing the vibes on the post.

In Mitchell’s post, he shared an overhead video of himself and Jones, and he can be seen getting down on one knee to pop the question. The couple then hugged after she said yes.

Reps for the couple reached out to PEOPLE, telling the publication in a statement, “After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement.”

“The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together,” the statement continued.

Jones, 27, and Mitchell, 28, have successfully kept the details of their relationship under wraps, but fans were well aware the two were seeing each other.

The Bel-Air star did a masterful job of dodging questions about her relationship with Mitchell during an interview with The Breakfast Club, telling the morning show’s hosts, “I’m happy, and that’s all I got to say about it.”

Coco Jones Didn’t Want To Feel Like Someone’s Secret

Shannon Sharpe also asked Jones about the online speculation, and Jones responded, “I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. I love that. Little spies everywhere. I feel like I’m in a detective movie.”

She continued, “But you know what, I’m happy. And I will say my music is the outlet that I use to tell most of my stories and my truth, and some things I keep for myself ’cause this is my life, too.”

She further added, “I don’t want to ever feel like I have to be somebody’s secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. I think, for me, I” m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family na whoever I love. So, yeah, I am more private.”

Social media has been buzzing since the news hit timelines; mainly men who never had a chance, expressing sadness.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

