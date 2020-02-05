Newsletter
Close

Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 25 Black Movies of the 21st Centrury

Published on February 5, 2020

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1. #25 Night Comes On

2. #24 O.J.: Made In America

3. #23 Tangerine

4. #22 The Last Man in San Francisco

5. #21 Fruitvale Station

6. #20 Fences (2016)

7. #19 20 Feet From Stardom

8. #18 MudBound

9. #17 Amazing Grace

10. #16 Sorry To Bother You

11. #15 Hidden Figures

12. #14 The Hate You Give

13. #13 I Am Not Your Negro

14. #12 Dolemite Is My Name

15. #11 Creed

16. #10 Widows

17. #9 12 Years A Slave

18. #8 If Beal Street Could Talk

19. #7 Selma

20. #6 Moonlight

21. #5 Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

22. #4 Get Out

23. #3 BlacKKKlansman

24. #2 US

25. #1 Black Panther

More from TV One

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Newsletter
Close