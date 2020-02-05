Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 25 Black Movies of the 21st Centrury
1. #25 Night Comes On
2. #24 O.J.: Made In America
3. #23 Tangerine
4. #22 The Last Man in San Francisco
5. #21 Fruitvale Station
6. #20 Fences (2016)
7. #19 20 Feet From Stardom
8. #18 MudBound
9. #17 Amazing Grace
10. #16 Sorry To Bother You
11. #15 Hidden Figures
12. #14 The Hate You Give
13. #13 I Am Not Your Negro
14. #12 Dolemite Is My Name
15. #11 Creed
16. #10 Widows
17. #9 12 Years A Slave
18. #8 If Beal Street Could Talk
19. #7 Selma
20. #6 Moonlight
21. #5 Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse
22. #4 Get Out
23. #3 BlacKKKlansman
24. #2 US
25. #1 Black Panther
More from TV One