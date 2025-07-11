Robert Griffin III Flamed By MLK’s Daughter For Doubling Down On Angel Reese Hating Caitlin Clark

Robert Griffin III has once again let his tweets concerning Angel Reese lead to a proper online roasting.

This week was supposed to be a celebratory moment for Reese, who was named the NBA 2K26 WNBA cover athlete alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony, but instead, she was criticized for getting the honor.

Mixed in with the jokes were some truly hateful comments, including a racist one that depicted Reese as a monkey on the cover.

The former quarterback immediately came to her defense, denouncing the imagery in a lengthy retweet that began, “Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not. Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey.”

But soon he reinserts himself into the issue, saying he stopped talking about Reese because she “shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond.”

He continues on to double down on his claim from weeks ago that Reese and Caitlin Clark don’t get along, and he’s got the sources to prove it.

“People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her,” he continues.

He ends the message by saying that his critique of either of the players or their rivalry is not based on race and condemns the monkey in a uniform photo.

“If you hate Angel Reese because she is Black, you are the problem,” he writes. “If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don’t turn it racial.”

Griffin’s anger over the racist depiction was worthy, but bringing up the Clark hate was misplaced, so Reese seemingly replied by calling him a liar over his insider information.

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work,” she tweeted.

Even Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice, thinks Griffin III needs to stop the negative remarks Reese makes and speak to her one-on-one.

RG3’s last issue with Reese came in May when Clark had committed a take foul against her, which led to endless theories about their icy relationship. Griffin immediately took Clark’s side, tweeting in part, “there’s no way Angel Reese can continue the lie that she doesn’t dislike Caitlin Clark. I know what hatred looks like. Angel Reese HATES Caitlin Clark. Not some basketball rivalry hate either. Hate.”

See social media’s reaction to the ongoing criticism between RG3 and the Clark-Reese rivalry.

Robert Griffin III Flamed By MLK’s Daughter For Doubling Down On Angel Reese Hating Caitlin Clark was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20.