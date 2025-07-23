Entertainment

‘Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday’ Becomes The Internet’s New Trending Sound

Published on July 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diverse aircraft on the takeoff runway

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A 2024 television ad for British airline Jet2 has found an unexpected second life on TikTok, and fans can’t get enough. Featuring a voiceover that happily proclaims “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” the ad has gone viral. Check out our favorite viral videos inside.

The new trend is now part of countless comedic videos. Many of which are far from relaxing vacation vibes. Set to the upbeat tune of Jess Glynne’s 2015 hit “Hold My Hand,” the original ad highlights a flight discount of £50 per person, or £200 for a family of four, all while showcasing dreamy shots of family fun under the sun. But while the ad was designed to sell actual holidays, TikTok users have turned the catchy voiceover into a meme-worthy soundtrack for chaos and hilarity.

Related Stories

Whether it’s axe-throwing mishaps, bug infestations, or surfboard wipeouts, TikTokers are using the cheerful “Jet2 holiday” audio to ironically contrast their not-so-idyllic experiences. The trend has racked up millions of views, and the sound itself has been used over a million times across various TikTok audios.

Zoë Lister, the UK-based voice actor behind the viral audio, recently acknowledged the trend on social media. “Chances are if you have a social media account and you live in 2025 on planet Earth, you’ve heard my voice,” she said, amused by the unexpected popularity. Jet2 and Lister even joined forces with Jess Glynne on Capital UK Radio to celebrate the meme-worthy moment, sharing laughs and gratitude for their internet fame.

Jet2 is now fully leaning into the viral spotlight, even commenting “one more thing off our 2025 bucket list” on the trio’s Instagram post.

The wholesome-meets-chaotic trend has become a shared internet joke, poking fun at the contrast between vacation expectations and real-life unpredictability. And while Jet2 may not have planned to become a meme, the brand is winning fans by embracing the moment.

With the internet echoing “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” it’s safe to say this airline ad just secured a seat in the hall of viral fame.

Check out our favorites below:

‘Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday’ Becomes The Internet’s New Trending Sound  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. What A Vacay

Source:phat.oof

2. Yikes

Source:charliewyatt96

3. Jokes

Source:lucytaittt

4. Wild Life

Source:sedasyc23

5. Vacay Content Fails

Source:yardgames

6. Whoops

Source:dvolchenko08

7. They Have To Cast Denzel In The Next Ad

Source:iam_cking

8. When Axe Throwing Goes Wrong

Source:nikolebaker43

9. Laugh To Keep From Crying

Source:chiempy_

10. So Random

Source:twatdiddles
More from TV One
Trending
Celebrity

Theo Huxtable & Beyond: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Contributions To The Culture

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

Pop Culture

Ashanti & Nelly Threw The Sweetest First Birthday Party For Baby KK – And The Pics Are Adorable

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

Celebrity

Keshia Knight Pulliam Honors Late ‘Cosby Show’ Costar Malcolm-Jamal Warner: ‘I Lost My Big Brother But Gained An Angel’

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close