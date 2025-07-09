Nicki Minaj Launches Personal Attack On Jay-Z & Mocks Megan Thee Stallion, Social Media Goes To War With Barbz

The Roc-Nation-will-crumble torch is still lit, only it’s now being held by Nicki Minaj.

The First Lady of YMCMB is currently feuding with Jay-Z, accusing him of owing her over $100 million, possibly due to her deal with Tidal after Jay sold it in 2021 for $300 million. Last month, she retweeted her fans complaining that she didn’t get her cut from the nine-figure deal.

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy,” she tweeted.

She followed up the claim with a positive spin on how she would spend the money, writing, “I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity.”

Minaj didn’t stop there and went off with the insults by joining fellow Queens rapper 50 Cent in trolling Jay about his pending paternity case concerning his 32-year-old alleged son, Rymir Satterthwaite.

“Jay z is trending because the Judge has granted Raymir request to move forward with his case! And the judge has demanded Jay z to respond to Raymir paternity lawsuit! By July 18th,” reads the screenshot 50 Cent posted.

Minaj reposted it, with the caption reading, “Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory.”

She didn’t stop there and then set her sights on Jay-Z’s friend and Roc Nation ceo Desiree Perez’s family drama as she fights allegations of abusing her daughter, fanning the flames with the caption, “Oh no what’s going on @theshaderoom ?!?!!!!!! Help!!!!!!”

Minaj also reignited her beef with Megan Thee Stallion via Roc Nation by reposting a DJ Akademiks post over the two parties’ failed attempt to get a lawsuit dropped. The suit was filed by a former employee of the Houston rapper who claims she twerked on him without his consent and that she had sex with someone in a car while he was in the backseat.

See how social media is reacting to Minaj’s rant below.

Nicki Minaj Launches Personal Attack On Jay-Z & Mocks Megan Thee Stallion, Social Media Goes To War With Barbz was originally published on cassiuslife.com

