Hollywood Unlocked Honors Cultural Trailblazers At 5th Annual Impact Awards [Gallery]

On June 21, the Beverly Hilton was glowing with Black excellence as Hollywood Unlocked hosted its 5th Annual Impact Awards, celebrating trailblazers who’ve shifted the culture. Read more about this year’s awards and check out a gallery inside.

The star-studded evening, founded by media maven Jason Lee, was hosted by comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish and featured a dynamic blend of speeches, performances, and powerful moments of recognition.

This year’s honorees included Don Lemon, Fantasia, Keke Palmer, Lemuel Plummer, Niecy Nash Betts, Vic Mensa, and Warren G—each celebrated for their unique contributions to culture, media, entertainment, and social progress.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett presented the Social Impact Award to Don Lemon, while gospel legend Yolanda Adams honored Fantasia with the Inspiration Award. Keke Palmer received the Spirit Award from Meagan Good, and reality TV powerhouses Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks awarded Lemuel Plummer, founder of The Zeus Network, with the Innovator Award. Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart presented the Fearlessness Award to Niecy Nash Betts, whose moving speech emphasized authenticity and visibility: “When you allow people to show up as their full self, you don’t just change lives, you save them.”

Keke Palmer’s acceptance speech resonated with creatives navigating uncertainty. “I think about those nights tossing and turning, wondering if I made the right choice… Then that quiet voice shows up and says, ‘Just believe, keep going,’” she shared. “That’s the spirit I’ve leaned on time and time again.”

Other notable presenters included Lena Waithe, who surprised Vic Mensa with the Community Award, and Big Boy, who gave Warren G his flowers with the Culture Award.

Live performances added even more soul to the evening, with sets from Andra Day, Jessica Betts, Fantasia, Johnny Gill, and Yolanda Adams. Mya even delivered a surprise performance during the afterparty. Throughout the night, voices like attorney Benjamin Crump and Congresswoman Crockett highlighted the ongoing importance of ownership, freedom, and representation.

Jason Lee reminded attendees of the mission behind the event: “It’s about honoring each other. It’s about having the ability to control our narratives and, in some cases, redirect them.”

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards continue to be a vital space for celebrating changemakers across entertainment, activism, and media. The ceremony will stream on The Zeus Network.

Check out the photo gallery below:

