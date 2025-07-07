News

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In July

Published on July 7, 2025

Source: @brandyhaze / @ffawty / @_moneydw / @honeybunsecrets / IG

Hip-Hop Wired’s “Artists You Gotta Listen To In July” list is packed with some dope talent.

Leading the charge is Money DW, a Houston native who’s been building steam in the South. His gritty delivery and street-wise perspective earned him a major co-sign from H-Town icon Kirko Bangz, signaling big things ahead.

Also catching fire is KWN, who just dropped her debut studio project, “with all due respect”. The rising star made noise with her commanding single “do what I say,” and has been a constant topic of conversation thanks to a rumored relationship with Kehlani. But it’s her confident sound and unapologetic lyrics that really set her apart, KWN is definitely one to keep on your radar.

From the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ffawty is making a name for himself as a true musical Swiss Army knife. His latest release, “Closure,” showcases his ability to blend emotion with infectious melodies. With consistent output and undeniable charisma, Ffawty’s momentum is building fast. This month’s list proves that the next wave of stars isn’t waiting for permission, they’re already making noise.

Check out the full list on Hip-Hop Wired and tap in before everyone else does.

1. Bunna B

2. Simxsantana

3. Trajik

4. Panamera P

5. PBE Messico

6. Ffawty

7. KWN

8. Money DW

9. Jwalt

10. Brandy Haze

11. Chase Alexander

