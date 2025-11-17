Red Carpet Rundown: Must-See Looks From The 2025 Governors Ball

It’s the 2025 Governors Ball, so you know what time it is. It’s the official unofficial kickoff to award-season glam.

The Oscar’s Governors Ball is the moment Hollywood shakes off some of its fall and winter energy and steps back into full slay mode. Before the months of red carpets, acceptance speeches, and viral fashion moments begin, the Governors Ball gives us that first taste of who’s coming bold, who’s coming classic, and who’s coming for everything.

The carpet is one to watch as those who look to snag awards and trophies start their run at the Governor’s Ball. This year, Black women stole that carpet with looks that reminded everyone why we run beauty, fashion, and red-carpet presence.

Below are the standout looks that had us ready for February, March, and every award show after.

2025 Governors Ball Red Carpet Fashion Preview: Red Dresses, Sleek Silhouettes, & Va-Va-Volume

This year’s Governors Ball carpet gave us a clear preview of the fashion direction heading into award season. Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah, Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, and Cynthia Erivo delivered color, sharp silhouettes, and textured fabrics we loved.

The palette leaned into neutrals, icy metallics, classic black, and powerful reds. Silhouettes stayed clean and intentional, with strapless gowns, sculpted bodices, dramatic skirts, and fluid draping. Fabrications ranged from mosaic beading to soft satin, airy chiffon, and feather-trimmed couture textiles.

Beauty followed suit: polished, sculpted, and rich in softness. We spotted slicked back, pinned, and cropped styles, braids, and pixies. Makeup highlighted glowing melanin skin, glossy lips, defined brows.

It was the perfect style forecast – a mix of old Hollywood glamour and modern sophistication. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the red carpet moments from the 2025 Governors Ball and take notes as we move into awards season.

2025 Governors Ball Red Carpet Gallery: Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah, & More

1. Andra Day Source:Getty Andra served dramatic contrast in a two-tone gown with a ruched ivory bodice and a full black skirt. The silhouette blended vintage glamour with a fresh, contemporary twist. The bodice hugged her waist while the skirt added volume and movement. Her braided style, diamond choker, and soft smoky eye finished off the look. Flawless, Andra! 2. Teyana Taylor Source:Getty Teyana arrived looking like a sexy statue carved by the fashion gods. She wore a strapless, silver column gown covered in mosaic-like embellishments that shimmered under every flash. The fit was body-hugging and architectural, highlighting her bawdy and curves. Her wet-styled pixie with swooped baby hairs kept the look modern and editorial. 3. Queen Latifah Source:Getty Queen Latifah brought comfort, confidence, and queen-level ease. She wore a draped, red gown with a deep V-neckline and soft, billowing sleeves. The dress moved like silk and featured a black appliqué detail across the chest, adding texture without overpowering its simplicity. Her sleek ponytail, bold earrings, and classic red lip kept everything elevated. (Our queen wore a similar look in pink to the 2025 LACMA event) 4. Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty Cynthia showed up with the most avant-garde, print-forward look of the night. She wore a textured sea-foam coat-dress hybrid covered in dimensional florals, feather finishes, and metallic strands. The silhouette was bold, theatrical, and completely her lane. Cynthia never plays safe, and this look proved again why she stays on every stylist’s mood board. 5. Tessa Thompson Source:Getty Tessa stepped out in a bold, off-the-shoulder red gown with ruched detailing. The draping was soft, romantic, and airy. Her subtle half-up hairstyle and striking berry lip pulled the look together.