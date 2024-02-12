Forever That Country Girl: 6 Times Beyoncé Buckled Up Her Boots To Rep For The Rodeo Riders

Now the singer has confirmed she is indeed continuing to push the yeehaw agenda. She took to social media to reveal her two new singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Sixteen Carriages” are available now. Definitely not your average cowgirl next door, right? Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Beyoncé shocked a lot of folks with the surprise drop of not one, but TWO country songs on Superbowl Sunday after her new Verizon interview.Some fans say her Grammy night look was a tip of the hat to what was coming, now it’s believed that the entirety of Act II will be a country project. This isn’t the first time Queen Bey has tapped into her Texas roots — she also explored the genre on her song “Daddy Lessons” on the Lemonade album.Now the singer has confirmed she is indeed continuing to push the yeehaw agenda.She took to social media to reveal her two new singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “Sixteen Carriages” are available now.Definitely not your average cowgirl next door, right?How do you feel about Bey making country music? Which song do you like better, “Texas Hold ‘Em” or “Sixteen Carriages.” We’ve got another month and a half to wait for Act II’s arrival (3.29) but in the meantime let’s take a stroll down memory land and have a look at all the times Bey channeled her inner Country Music Queen.

1. Beyonce Concert In Houston Source: Frank Micelotta/ Getty Back in 2004 Beyoncé arrived on horseback to perform for her hometown crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas. Beyonce and her dancers wardrobe was designed by Dolce and Gabbana and styled by Tina Knowles

2. Bey's Appearance at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Source: John Shearer/ Getty This image captured Beyoncé in conversation with country music star Kacey Musgraves at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. In this case it’s not just the hat that’s giving country — everything from the way Bey had the ribbon on her blouse tied into a bow, to how she styled her Louis Vuitton set was screaming ready for the rodeo!

3. Beyoncé's Renaissance Rodeo Rendezvous Source: Kevin Mazur / WireImage For Parkwood In this photo from Bey’s Renaissance show at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey Bey’s giving Dixie Diamond with her shimmering thigh-high boots, short shorts, and cowboy hat.

4. Beyoncé Brought Texas To Philly's LIVE 8 Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty In 2005 Beyoncé channeled an urban cowgirl when she arrived for a Destiny’s Child appearance during LIVE 8 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

5. Destiny's Child Performs in Las Vegas Source: Scott Harrison/Liaison/ Getty Bey rocked a red bandana print and a cowboy hat for a Destiny’s Child performance in Las Vegas, Nevada.