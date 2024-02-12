Forever That Country Girl: 6 Times Beyoncé Buckled Up Her Boots To Rep For The Rodeo Riders

Six Times Beyoncé Showed Off Country Style
1. Beyonce Concert In Houston
Back in 2004 Beyoncé arrived on horseback to perform for her hometown crowd at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas. Beyonce and her dancers wardrobe was designed by Dolce and Gabbana and styled by Tina Knowles
2. Bey's Appearance at the 66th GRAMMY Awards
This image captured Beyoncé in conversation with country music star Kacey Musgraves at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. In this case it’s not just the hat that’s giving country — everything from the way Bey had the ribbon on her blouse tied into a bow, to how she styled her Louis Vuitton set was screaming ready for the rodeo!
3. Beyoncé's Renaissance Rodeo Rendezvous
In this photo from Bey’s Renaissance show at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey Bey’s giving Dixie Diamond with her shimmering thigh-high boots, short shorts, and cowboy hat.
4. Beyoncé Brought Texas To Philly's LIVE 8
In 2005 Beyoncé channeled an urban cowgirl when she arrived for a Destiny’s Child appearance during LIVE 8 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
5. Destiny's Child Performs in Las Vegas
Bey rocked a red bandana print and a cowboy hat for a Destiny’s Child performance in Las Vegas, Nevada.
6. Beyoncé Saddled Up To Promote "Survivor"
All three members of Destiny’s Child rocked silver cowboy boots and fringed blue suede costumes with low rider bottoms for this 2001 promotional appearance at Coconuts Music Store in New York.
