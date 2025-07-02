Diddy Denied Bail Just Hours After Supporters Celebrate RICO Acquittal With Baby Oil

Diddy has been denied bail and will sit in jail until sentencing.

Judge Arun Subramanian says he denied Diddy bail three times already ahead of the trial and sees no reason to change that now. He also suggested a sentencing date of October 3, but at the defense’s request, it could be moved up.

This morning’s verdict found him not guilty of RICO and sex trafficking, but guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution, which was primarily seen as a victory for Combs and a disappointment for those hoping he’d see a lengthy sentence for his crimes.

Those inside the courtroom say Diddy fell to his knees and prayed on the seat of his chair while the verdict was read.

“I’m coming home, baby!” he said, and later thanked the jury.

The block surrounding the courthouse has been littered with supporters for weeks, and they celebrated the RICO acquittal by dancing around and pouring baby oil on each other. One woman even removed her wig while a man squirted her with the oil.

If he’d received bail, he could’ve been released from custody and back home as soon as tonight.

Cassie, one of Diddy’s victims and the prosecution’s first witness, believes that he should be kept behind bars while he awaits sentencing, fearing he’ll try to exact revenge against those who were against him.

“We write as counsel for Casandra Ventura (“Ms. Ventura”) to respectfully request that the Court deny Mr. Combs to be released pending his sentencing on his two convictions…” her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement, recalling that the “Bail Reform Act” states that “detention is mandatory post-conviction on these charges, and Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community.”

Her sentiments were echoed by the prosecutors, who say that the charges for which he was found guilty require him to be in custody until sentencing. According to NBC News, they also attached a letter from a witness, celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, who writes that Diddy “is a serious and immediate threat to victims, witnesses, and the broader community” and his release on bail would “send a dangerous message: that wealth and influence can shield someone indefinitely from accountability.”

Diddy’s defense team, however, is fighting for his release, stating that he’s not a flight risk. Attorney Alexandra Shapiro says, “He needs and wants to be with —and remain with— his family.”

He now faces 20 years in jail. See the reactions below.

Diddy Denied Bail Just Hours After Supporters Celebrate RICO Acquittal With Baby Oil was originally published on cassiuslife.com

