Cynthia Erivo’s Fave Vocal Performances Include A Shocking Pick: Sisqó’s “Thong Song” [List]

Known for her powerhouse pipes and commanding stage presence, Cynthia Erivo has long been celebrated as one of this generation’s most gifted vocalists. When Entertainment Weekly (EW) asked the Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner to name her top seven vocal performances of all time, her list included an unexpected — yet hilarious, heartfelt and relatable— nod to early 2000s R&B. Check out her list inside.

Erivo sat down with EW to share her favorite vocal performances, and we were pleased to find Sisqó’s “Thong Song” amongst the top seven.

“I’m going to get in trouble for this one,” Erivo joked in the video interview, before defending the flamboyant, falsetto-filled track. “Why do you need to sing like this when singing about a thong? That key change? The commitment? It is a good vocal.”

Her choices spanned genres and generations, reflecting her love for storytelling through song, dynamic vocal technique, and unfiltered emotion. From gospel-rooted legends to pop titans and Broadway icons, Erivo’s list offers a masterclass in vocal expression — with a little levity along the way.

Here’s the full list of Cynthia Erivo’s seven favorite vocal performances:

1. Sisqo – “Thong Song” Source:YouTube Erivo called this pick “a praise break.” With its dramatic runs, belted high notes, and sheer dedication to a wild premise, she praised Sisqó’s vocal performance as both technically impressive and gloriously over-the-top. 2. Whitney Houston – “Porgy and Bess” Medley Source:YouTube Erivo highlighted Houston’s classical poise and gospel soul in this medley performance, emphasizing her stunning emotional control and interpretive brilliance. 3. Jennifer Holliday – “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” Source:YouTube A staple of Broadway greatness, Holliday’s original Dreamgirls performance remains a gold standard. “You can hear the pain,” Erivo said. “It makes you feel something.” 4. Jazmine Sullivan – “Home” (age 11) Source:YouTube Erivo spotlighted a school performance of The Wiz by a very young Sullivan. “At that age, with that kind of power? Unbelievable,” she marveled. 5. Aretha Franklin – “Dr. Feel Good” Source:YouTube “She was having the time of her life,” Erivo said, praising Franklin’s soul, sass, and vocal control in this spirited performance. 6. Luther Vandross – “A House Is Not a Home” Source:YouTube Calling it one of the most emotionally honest performances ever, Erivo described it as “an unraveling in real time.” 7. Beyoncé – “Resentment” Source:YouTube Bey’s vocal dexterity and pain-soaked delivery earned her a final spot. “It’s controlled, but you feel every word,” Erivo said. Cynthia’s list is proof that vocal greatness can be found in both church pews and club bangers — thong songs included. Be sure to check out the full video here.