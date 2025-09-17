Courtside To Cribside: A Timeline Of Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Relationship

Cardi B and her new boo, Stefon Diggs, know how to keep the internet buzzing, and this time, it’s all about their growing family. The Grammy award-winning rapper just revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth child. Check out this timeline gallery featuring her and Stefon Diggs.

MORE: Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 4 —’I Feel Very Powerful’

On CBS Mornings with Gayle King, Cardi announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth child by Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. The announcement marks a significant milestone in their whirlwind romance of 2025, which has unfolded like a true pop culture moment.

From courtside dates to controversy to baby news, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are officially one of 2025’s most-watched celebrity couples.

Let’s take a look back at their relationship timeline so far:

1. May 2025: Courtside Date Sparks Rumors At Madison Square Garden Source:Getty Rumors began swirling in May when Cardi and Diggs were spotted together at a Knicks game. Their courtside energy made it clear this wasn’t just two celebrities hanging out. The chemistry was undeniable, and social media quickly ran with the narrative: “Are Cardi and Diggs the new power couple?” 2. Late May 2025: The Pink Substance Controversy Source:hoodratchetv Memorial Day weekend brought the first scandal of their relationship. A video surfaced of Diggs on a boat with Cardi and friends, and a suspicious pink substance in a bag caught the internet’s attention. Fans speculated, critics questioned, and the NFL reportedly “looked into it.” Ultimately, nothing came of it—no fines, no suspensions—but it was a test of how the couple would handle public scrutiny together. 3. June 2025: Instagram Official Source:Getty By June, the two made it clear they weren’t hiding their love. Cardi and Diggs went Instagram official, solidifying what fans already suspected. The comments section went wild, with everyone from celebrities to fans weighing in on the unexpected pairing. 4. July 2025: Breakup Rumors Source:hoopersfits It wouldn’t be a Cardi B relationship without a little drama. In July, breakup rumors spread after some cryptic social media posts from Cardi had fans convinced it was over. But the chatter proved to be just that—chatter. 5. September 2025: Pregnancy Reveal Source:cardibnews The biggest headline yet came this September when Cardi announced she’s expecting a child with Diggs. Baby No. 4 is on the way, and the couple seems stronger than ever.